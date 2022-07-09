Critical Analysis: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) vs. Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $110.73 million 1.94 -$88.56 million ($1.58) -0.69

Hycroft Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -100.07% N/A -47.44%

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

