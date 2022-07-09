Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) vs. Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Contrast

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Allego and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allego 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sally Beauty 2 2 0 0 1.50

Allego presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.59%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 45.98%. Given Allego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allego is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Volatility and Risk

Allego has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allego and Sally Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allego $102.10 million 2.68 -$378.20 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.88 billion 0.35 $239.86 million $2.27 5.64

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.5% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sally Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allego and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allego N/A N/A -78.72% Sally Beauty 6.66% 104.07% 9.79%

About Allego (Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

About Sally Beauty (Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and L'Oreal, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Olaplex. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated 4,777 stores, including 134 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

