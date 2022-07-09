Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as low as C$1.12. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 583,771 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$297.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75.

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other Gear Energy news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$61,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares in the company, valued at C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. Over the last three months, insiders bought 131,765 shares of company stock worth $201,298 and sold 60,100 shares worth $92,346.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.