Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.30 and traded as low as $12.14. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

