Inland Homes (LON:INL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.21

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.21 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 28.20 ($0.34). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.38), with a volume of 1,180,801 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.21. The company has a market capitalization of £70.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,033.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34.

In other Inland Homes news, insider Stephen Desmond Wicks bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,245 ($11,195.20).

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

