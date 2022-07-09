Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as low as $7.20. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 28,243 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 79.72% and a return on equity of 89.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

