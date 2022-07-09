National Bankshares Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.47.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada stock opened at C$16.81 on Thursday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$15.57 and a 1-year high of C$26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.74 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz acquired 4,126 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.