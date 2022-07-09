Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Cut to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.01.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.2924445 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

