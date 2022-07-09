Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 6,000 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($105.35) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($108.99) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,483.33 ($102.73).

LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,894 ($83.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,645.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,496.18. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 5,862 ($70.99) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($127.21). The company has a market capitalization of £9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,010.48.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

