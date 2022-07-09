Man Group (LON:EMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 322 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 322 ($3.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMG. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.09) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.67 ($3.54).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 249.70 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.79. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 264.60 ($3.20). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 243.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

