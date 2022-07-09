Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.23) to GBX 1,225 ($14.83) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.08) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.66) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.32) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,040.63 ($12.60).

FRES opened at GBX 683.20 ($8.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,453.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 772.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 762.76. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.08).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

