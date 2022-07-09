JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Target Price to GBX 150

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.51).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £787.56 million and a PE ratio of 527.41. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 132.70 ($1.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 164.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.81.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £1,801.80 ($2,181.88).

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.