Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Price Target Cut to GBX 20

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of JLP stock opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £369.33 million and a P/E ratio of 1,390.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 19.98 ($0.24).

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

In other news, insider Mathews Phosa sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £225,000 ($272,463.07).

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.