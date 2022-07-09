Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.84) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 937.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 934.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87.

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.43) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,484.48).

Hiscox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.