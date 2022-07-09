Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Cut to GBX 13

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.18) to GBX 13 ($0.16) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.66. The stock has a market cap of £38.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

