Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Champion Iron Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$331.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.70 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIA. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.82.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$4.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Champion Iron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

