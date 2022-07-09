Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT at $40.20

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

