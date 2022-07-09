Critical Comparison: First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) vs. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Horizon Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A $58.41 million $18.41 12.59 Horizon Bancorp $257.95 million 2.93 $87.09 million $2.05 8.47

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National Bank Alaska. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First National Bank Alaska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First National Bank Alaska and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National Bank Alaska N/A N/A N/A Horizon Bancorp 34.35% 13.14% 1.30%

Dividends

First National Bank Alaska pays an annual dividend of $12.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First National Bank Alaska pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First National Bank Alaska has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First National Bank Alaska and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National Bank Alaska 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Horizon Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than First National Bank Alaska.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats First National Bank Alaska on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (Get Rating)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth. The company also provides cash and wealth management, escrow and contract collection, and merchant services. In addition, it offers debit and credit cards, trust and investment management, online and mobile banking, and convenience banking services. The company operates through 27 branches. First National Bank Alaska was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 78 full-service offices in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.