DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Shares of DENSO stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. DENSO has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.71.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). DENSO had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENSO will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

