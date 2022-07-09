Analyzing Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) and Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -52.60% -4.56% -4.26% Paycor HCM -31.65% -1.89% -0.79%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightspeed Commerce and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 1 2 14 0 2.76 Paycor HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53

Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus target price of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 184.67%. Paycor HCM has a consensus target price of $34.07, suggesting a potential upside of 23.39%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Paycor HCM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 5.75 -$288.43 million ($2.02) -10.49 Paycor HCM $352.78 million 13.69 -$96.92 million ($0.80) -34.51

Paycor HCM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc. provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.