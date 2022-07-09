China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYYHF opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.09.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services (Get Rating)

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands. It offers repair and maintenance, automobile extended products and services, and automobile finance and insurance product agency services.

