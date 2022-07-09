JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,600 ($79.92) to GBX 6,000 ($72.66) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
COIHY stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.58. Croda International has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $71.42.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.3263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
