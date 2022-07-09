Scotiabank Lowers Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$7.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Champion Iron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

