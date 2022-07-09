AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €38.00 ($39.58) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €27.00 ($28.13).

Shares of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at 43.90 on Thursday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of 43.90 and a one year high of 44.83.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others. It offers double sided standard, metal core, and copper inlay PCBs; multilayer standard, high frequency/low loss, and thick copper PCBs; high density interconnect (HDI) Microvia PCBs; HDI any-layer PCBs; flexible, semi-flexible, rigid-flexible, and HDI rigid flex PCBs; integrated circuit substrates; and insulated metallic substrates PCBs, as well as related services.

