Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Lowered to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Shares of ATZAF opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.