Analyzing Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luminar Technologies and Sense Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 211.71%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -747.76% -73.24% -35.25% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -5.96, suggesting that its share price is 696% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Sense Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 72.57 -$237.99 million ($0.72) -9.21 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sense Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Sense Technologies (Get Rating)

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

