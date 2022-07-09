Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Head-To-Head Survey

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digihost Technology and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digihost Technology currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 3.53 $290,000.00 $0.02 59.03 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.39 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 6.45% 2.53% 2.21% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Glory Star New Media Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Glory Star New Media Group (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

