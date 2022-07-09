Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Financial Comparison

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Bankinter has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankinter and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 57.49% 8.83% 0.41% Fujitsu 5.06% 11.06% 5.74%

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fujitsu pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bankinter and Fujitsu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 0 5 2 0 2.29 Fujitsu 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bankinter currently has a consensus target price of $5.27, indicating a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Bankinter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bankinter and Fujitsu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion 1.93 $1.58 billion N/A N/A Fujitsu $31.95 billion 0.82 $1.63 billion $1.63 16.27

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Summary

Bankinter beats Fujitsu on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. The company also offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 446 branches and 379 agents. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Fujitsu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business network, etc.; cloud services; system support services comprising maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones. The Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, and healthcare industries; the public sectors; and services providers. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

