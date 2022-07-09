Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $17.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Mercer International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 48,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $929.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Mercer International had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

