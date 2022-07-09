Brokerages Set Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) PT at $162.29

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,361 in the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $404.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

