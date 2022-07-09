Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Target Price at $33.85

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $67,446,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1,797.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,976 shares during the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

