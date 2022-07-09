Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$26.39 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total value of C$1,550,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$987,891.48. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total transaction of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 619,183 shares of company stock worth $16,663,085.

Shares of CVE opened at C$23.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.99. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$9.23 and a 52-week high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.