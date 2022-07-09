Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $27.25

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NOMD opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.33. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $822.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

