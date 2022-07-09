Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Receives $30.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

