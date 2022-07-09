NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

NXRT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.