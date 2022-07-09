NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.83.
NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
NXRT opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.70%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
