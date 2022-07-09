Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$210.64

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$210.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock opened at C$188.23 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$158.00 and a one year high of C$190.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$178.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.48.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.8000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.