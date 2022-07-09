MMTec Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 13th (NASDAQ:MTC)

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of MTC opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. MMTec has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

