MMTec Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 13th (NASDAQ:MTC)

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, July 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 13th.
Shares of MTC opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. MMTec has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
MMTec Company Profile (Get Rating)
