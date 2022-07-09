Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Eversource Energy’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $5.51 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

NYSE ES opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

