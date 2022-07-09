Scotiabank Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.58.

TSE FM opened at C$25.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.85.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

