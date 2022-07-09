National Bankshares Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.58.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.85.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

