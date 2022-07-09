Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.51.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.10.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000005 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,331.50. Insiders have purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 in the last quarter.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

