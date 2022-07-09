Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $110.56

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.56 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 118.40 ($1.43). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.42), with a volume of 499,385 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £634.74 million and a PE ratio of 11,760.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.56.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

