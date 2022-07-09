SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.14. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 8,807 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $58.99 million during the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,690.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

