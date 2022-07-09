Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $2.79. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

CJREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $557.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.