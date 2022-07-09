Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($35.72) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($39.96) price objective on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,737 ($33.14) on Wednesday. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of GBX 2,561 ($31.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,228 ($39.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,916.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,930.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 61.28 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.86. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

In related news, insider Gillian Sheldon acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,792 ($33.81) per share, with a total value of £9,772 ($11,833.37). Also, insider James Bowling sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,796 ($33.86), for a total transaction of £111,141 ($134,585.86).

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

