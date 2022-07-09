Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 225 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 145 ($1.76) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.48) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.01).

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 128.46 ($1.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 125.44. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,141.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.54), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($460,371.16).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

