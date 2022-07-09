JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($90.34) to GBX 7,700 ($93.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($112.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.77) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,685.71 ($93.07).

LON RKT opened at GBX 6,246 ($75.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £44.69 billion and a PE ratio of -1,388.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.40) and a one year high of GBX 6,534 ($79.12). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,206.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,107.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($75.25), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($580,389.71).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

