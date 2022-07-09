J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.63) target price on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.45) to GBX 230 ($2.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.27).

Shares of SBRY opened at GBX 216.90 ($2.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 222.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.33. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 342 ($4.14). The stock has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 747.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 4.14%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.80), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($692,247.53).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

