Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 6,000” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,000 ($72.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 4,550 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.34) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($88.40) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.91) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,500 ($66.60).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,835 ($58.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,381.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,524.60. The company has a market cap of £78.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 446.03. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.81).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.03), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($49,551.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.