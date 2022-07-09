Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.53% from the company’s previous close.

THS opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.11 million and a P/E ratio of 258.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.08).

Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

