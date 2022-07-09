Tharisa (LON:THS) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 280 ($3.39) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 170.53% from the company’s previous close.
THS opened at GBX 103.50 ($1.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £310.11 million and a P/E ratio of 258.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 138.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. Tharisa has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 172 ($2.08).
